Boris Johnson's sunny outlook risks looking out of touch
Laura Kuenssberg
Political editor
Boris Johnson is famous for looking publicly on the bright side.
Making people laugh, making people feel good, is part of what successful politicians do.
His optimism is what defines his public persona. It's also what fuels accusations that he isn't serious about the country's problems and would rather crack a joke than crack a problem.
Don't doubt though for moment that Boris Johnson is deadly serious about power and holding on to it.
There is concern in some corners of government, including among some cabinet ministers, that Number 10 is brushing away concerns about the economy too easily.
In our interview with the prime minister this morning he said he's "not worried" about the squeeze on supply chains, labour shortages or inflation.
Speaking earlier he said there was no crisis. And he's trying to use this moment to argue that what we are seeing are merely the birth pangs of a new economic model.
Business will sort things out quickly, he believes, it's down to the market to fix it, rather than government to "patch and mend".
But talk to some of his colleagues, some of whom made their own warnings about specific economic pinch points before the summer, and you don't quite hear the same.
Feelings could turn
When the prime minister displays a disregard for Westminster's conventions or politesse it's one thing. But running the risk of looking like you don't understand everyday concerns is another.
The polls right now suggest that the government is not being punished for queues at the pump or empty shelves. Johnson loyalists credit his political appeal that seems to defy natural gravity. But if prices continue to creep up and disruption continues, those feelings could turn.
You can't just tell people to cheer up if their gas bill is going up, their weekly shop costs more and they are losing £20 a week from universal credit.
After what they consider a successful first big foreign trip, and dominance in the polls, Downing Street is in a bullish mood.
But confidence can tip into complacency - a sentiment that few voters would reward.