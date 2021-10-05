UK officials meet Taliban leaders in Afghanistan
- Published
UK officials have travelled to Afghanistan to meet senior Taliban members, the Foreign Office has said.
The UK government said they discussed how the UK could help address the humanitarian crisis, prevent terrorism and the need of a safe passage for those who wish to leave the country.
They also raised the rights of women and girls and treatment of minorities.
UK troops left Afghanistan at the end of August, bringing an end to a 20-year military involvement in the country.
Their departure came as Taliban troops rapidly advanced through the country overthrowing the Afghan government.
British embassy staff in Kabul were forced to evacuate the country to escape Taliban forces and are temporarily based in Qatar.
As part of efforts to open up channels of communications with the Taliban, Sir Simon Gass, the prime minister's high representative for Afghan transition and Dr Martin Longden chargé d'affaires of the UK mission to Afghanistan in Doha travelled to the country.
They met with senior Taliban leaders including Foreign Minister Mawlawi Amir Khan Muttaqi and the Deputy Prime Ministers Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar Akhund and Mawlawi Abdul-Salam Hanafi.
The Foreign Office said "Sir Simon and Dr Longden discussed how the UK could help Afghanistan to address the humanitarian crisis, the importance of preventing the country from becoming an incubator for terrorism, and the need for continued safe passage for those who want to leave the country.
"The government continues to do all it can to ensure safe passage for those who wish to leave, and is committed to supporting the people of Afghanistan."
Prime Minister Boris Johnson has previously said it would "be a mistake for any country to recognise any new regime in Kabul prematurely or bilaterally,"
"Instead, those countries that care about Afghanistan's future should work towards common conditions about the conduct of the new regime before deciding, together, whether to recognise it and on what terms."
Meanwhile, Qatar's ruler, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani has warned that "boycotting" the Taliban would "only lead to polarisation and reactions, whereas dialogue could be fruitful".