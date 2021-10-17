Sir David Amess: MPs' security being reviewed at pace, says Commons speaker
The Speaker of the House of Commons has said he is working "at pace" with the home secretary and police to find ways to improve safety for MPs.
Sir Lindsay Hoyle, who oversees MPs' security, said he had reflected on their vulnerability but did not want them to stop meeting constituents.
He also called for a "kinder" political discourse "based on respect".
It comes after the killing of Conservative MP Sir David Amess at his Essex surgery on Friday.
Sir David, 69, was stabbed multiple times at Belfairs Methodist Church in Leigh-on-Sea, where he had been meeting members of the public.
A man arrested by police after the killing is Ali Harbi Ali, a 25-year-old British citizen of Somali heritage, Whitehall officials have told the BBC.
Police say he is being held at a London police station under the Terrorism Act 2000.
It has also emerged that some years ago he was referred to the government's counter-extremism programme, Prevent, although it is thought he did not spend long in the scheme and he was not on MI5's watch list.
The attack has led MPs and their staff to question whether they are still safe to meet constituents face-to-face without police protection.
Writing in the Observer and the Mail on Sunday, Sir Lindsay paid tribute to Sir David, a 69-year-old father-of-five, as a "lovely friend" and a "man who loved a laugh and always had a kind, or cheeky word to say".
Sir Lindsay said he had decided to go ahead with his own two-hour surgery in his constituency in Chorley, Lancashire on Friday, hours after hearing of the attack.
He wrote he personally would not want these meetings to end as "the very essence of being an MP is to help and be seen".
After the Labour MP Jo Cox was murdered on her way to a constituency surgery in June 2016, MPs were offered a range of new security measures to protect their homes and offices.
But the Commons speaker said it was now necessary "to take stock and review whether those measures are adequate to safeguard members, staff and constituents, especially during surgeries".
He added he was "working closely and at pace" with the Home Office and police to find options.
Sir Lindsay also called for an end to "the hate which drives... attacks" against MPs.
"If anything positive is to come out of this latest awful tragedy," he said, "it is that the quality of political discourse has to change. The conversation has to be kinder and based on respect."
What security is currently in place?
Most MPs do not get close protection while in their constituencies, but security was increased following Ms Cox's killing.
All MPs were offered panic buttons, extra lighting, additional locks and emergency fobs at their homes and constituency offices.
The spending on such measures soared from £170,576 in 2015/16 to £4.5m two years later.
The review of safety comes as Labour and the Liberal Democrats said they would not field candidates against the Conservatives when a by-election is held to find a new MP for Southend West. No date has been set for any contest.
It follows the precedent set after Ms Cox's death, when the other major parties opted not to stand in the subsequent by-election for her Batley and Spen seat.
It was subsequently won by Labour's Tracy Brabin, but is now held by Ms Cox's sister, Kim Leadbeater, who was elected after Ms Brabin became mayor of West Yorkshire.
On Saturday, political leaders including Prime Minister Boris Johnson, Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer, Home Secretary Priti Patel and Sir Lindsay visited the scene of the attack, laying wreaths at Belfairs Methodist church.
Ms Patel, who has ordered police to review safety measures for all MPs urgently, said: "We cannot be cowed by any individual or any motivation... to stop us from functioning, to serve our elected democracy."
She insisted security measures were being introduced and a balance could be found to allow face-to-face meetings with constituents to continue.
However, Conservative MP Tobias Elwood - who came to the aid of a stabbed police officer during the 2017 terror attack in Westminster - suggested in-person meetings with MPs should be halted until the security review was finished.
And Labour MP Diane Abbott said she would prefer to meet constituents behind a screen to prevent possible stab attacks.
Her party colleague Ms Leadbeater said her partner had asked her to stand down as an MP following Sir David's death.