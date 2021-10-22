Victims to get more time to report domestic abuse in England and Wales
By Alex Forsyth
Political correspondent, BBC News
- Published
Home Secretary Priti Patel has agreed to change the law to allow victims of domestic abuse more time to report to the police, the BBC understands.
Victims of alleged common assault involving abuse currently have six months from the time of the incident.
But Ms Patel has agreed to extend the timeframe to up to two years.
It comes after the BBC revealed 13,000 cases in England and Wales had been dropped in five years because the six month limit had been breached.
Common assault cases include things like a push, threatening words or being spat at and are normally dealt with at magistrates court.
Victims of domestic common assault are sometimes reluctant to come forward and the cases can be complex - which is why campaigners say the police should be given more time before having to bring charges.
A government spokesman said all allegations should be investigated and pursued where possible, and money had been invested into supporting victims of such crimes during the pandemic.
Three-quarters of all domestic abuse cases - including sexual assaults - are closed early without the suspect being charged, according to a report by HM inspector of constabulary.
And just 1.6% of rape allegations in England and Wales result in someone being charged - something the government has said it is "deeply ashamed" about.