Arrest after mock gallows erected outside Houses of Parliament
A protester has been arrested for a public order offence after a mock gallows was erected outside Parliament.
The action was part of a small anti-vaccine protest held in Parliament Square on Wednesday.
The Metropolitan Police said a man had been taken into custody. The gallows and noose have now been take down.
Conservative MP Michael Fabricant called the incident "crass and unthinking" following the death of Sir David Amess.
Labour's Hilary Benn also called the protest "scandalous", adding: "We should be able to carry out our job without being threatened by people out in Parliament Square."
Police were seen dismantling the gallows shortly after 16:00 BST and a man was seen being put into a police van and taken away from the scene.
Mr Fabricant told the Commons that Piers Corbyn - an anti-lockdown protester and the brother of former Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn - was part of the group protesting.