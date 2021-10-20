Sajid Javid says MPs should set example over wearing masks
Health Secretary Sajid Javid has agreed that MPs should set an example by wearing face coverings in the Commons.
Asked at a Downing Street press conference about many Conservatives not doing so, he said politicians should "set an example".
MPs have not been compelled to use face coverings since Parliament reduced limits on the number of them attending debates over the summer.
But unions representing Commons workers have called for the rules to change.
More Labour and SNP MPs than those on the Conservative benches have been seen wearing masks since full sittings returned.
At at the press conference, Mr Javid was asked whether there was a "difference between what you're telling people to do and the behaviour of some senior public figures" and reminded that "nobody" on the government front bench had been wearing a mask at Prime Minister's Questions.
"I think that's a very fair point," he replied.
"As I say, we've all got our role to play in this and we the people standing on this stage play our public roles as a secretary of state, as someone in the NHS, as the head of UKHSA (UK Health Security Agency).
"We also have a role to play to set an example as private individuals as well, I think that's a very fair point and I'm sure a lot of people will have heard you."