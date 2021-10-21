Labour accuses government of U-turn over timetable for Online Safety Bill
- Published
Labour has accused the government of backtracking on a promise to get the first stage of the Online Safety Bill through the Commons this year.
The bill aims to tackle harmful content online such as revenge porn, hate speech and child abuse.
At Wednesday's Prime Minister's Questions, Boris Johnson promised MPs a debate on it before Christmas.
But on Thursday, Commons leader Jacob Rees-Mogg could not say when the debate will be held.
Labour's shadow culture secretary Jo Stevens said: "It seems that our relief that Boris Johnson had finally understood the urgency of the Online Safety Bill yesterday (Wednesday) was premature.
"Not only have the Conservatives U-turned on their commitment to bring the second reading of the Bill to Parliament before Christmas, but this also raises questions over whether the prime minister's promise to bring in criminal sanctions will also be quietly shelved."
The draft Online Safety Bill is currently being examined by a committee of MPs and peers.
Pressed by Labour for a date for the first debate of the bill in the House of Commons - known as second reading - Mr Rees-Mogg told MPs that the draft bill was already "available for all to look at and consider".
He said the committee would "come up with its wise views" in December but would not commit to a second reading date.
Labour said the bill was "years overdue" and urged the prime minister to "stick to his promise".
But Conservative MP Julian Knight - chair of the Commons culture committee - has warned against the bill being rushed through without proper scrutiny, adding the timetable announced by Mr Johnson was "unworkable".
The proposed new law includes big fines for social media firms like Facebook and Twitter if they fail to crack down on extremist content - and there is an option for further legislation to prosecute the company's directors.
On Wednesday, Sir Keir Starmer called on the threat of "criminal sanctions" against bosses to be included in the bill.
Mr Johnson replied that the bill would include criminal sanctions for those allowing "foul content" - but did not confirm whether that would include company directors.
Meanwhile, freedom of speech campaigners Big Brother Watch have described the bill as "one of the most dangerous pieces of legislation for freedom of expression of recent years" and "a danger to democracy".