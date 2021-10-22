Rumbling concern over Parliament's buildings

Given the price tag, a decision on what to do rests with the government. The next step, pushed back to 2023, will be a vote on the "Outline Business Case" for moving out. The Commons voted in favour of the "full decant" back in 2018, but there is now some back-pedalling - and a plan for a temporary Commons Chamber in Richmond House, the old Department of Health HQ in Whitehall has been dropped, with £70.2m spent on the project written off this year by the House of Commons.