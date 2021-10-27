Autumn Budget 2021: Key points at-a-glance
- Published
Chancellor Rishi Sunak is unveiling the contents of his Budget in the House of Commons.
He is setting out the government's tax and spending plans for the year ahead.
Here is a summary of the main points so far.
State of the economy and public finances
- Inflation in September was 3.1% and is likely to rise further - to average 4% over next year, according to estimates
- UK economy forecast to return to pre-Covid levels by 2022
- Annual growth set to rebound by 6.5% this year, followed by 6% in 2022
- Unemployment expected to peak at 5.2% next year, lower than 11.9% previously predicted
- Wages have grown in real terms by 3.4% since February 2020
- The government is scheduled to reinstate its commitment to spend 0.7% of GDP on foreign aid by 2024-25