Angela Rayner 'unreservedly' apologises for Conservative 'scum' comments
Labour's deputy leader Angela Rayner has "unreservedly" apologised for comments made at her party's conference where she called Conservatives "scum".
The MP initially stood by her remarks saying she would say sorry when the PM apologised for his own past comments.
However, in a Facebook post, Ms Rayner said she had since reflected on "our political debate" and the "abuse that now seems to feature all too often".
She added that in the future she would be "more careful" about her language.
Her comments came after a man was sentenced for sending a threatening email telling her to "watch your back and kids".
Benjamin Iliffe, of Cambridgeshire was sentenced to 15 weeks in prison, suspended for 18 months.
Ms Rayner said threats she had recently received were "terrifying and explicit" and had had a "devastating impact on me, my children and others close to me".
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer said it was "shocking and appalling" that Ms Rayner had been subject to threats.
"Solidarity to Angela from me and the whole party," he added.
'Scum' remarks
Last month Ms Rayner was reported to have called Conservative ministers "a bunch of scum" and described the prime minister as a "racist, homophobic misogynist".
Asked if she would take back her remarks, Ms Rayner said: "I will apologise when Boris apologises for saying the comments he has made, I will retract that he is scum."
In a social media post published on Thursday evening, Ms Rayner said she had "reflected on what I said at an event at Labour Party conference".
"I was angry about where our country is headed and policies that have made life harder for so many people I represent.
"But I would like to unreservedly apologise for the language I used, and I would not use it again.
"I will continue to speak my mind, stand up for Labour values and hold the government to account, but in the future I will be more careful about how I do that and in the language that I choose."