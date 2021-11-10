UK is not a corrupt country, says Boris Johnson
Boris Johnson has hit back at sleaze allegations, insisting the UK is not "remotely a corrupt country".
The prime minister said MPs faced "tough" scrutiny - and those who broke the rules should be punished.
He was speaking to the world's media at the COP26 climate summit in Glasgow.
It comes amid controversy over Conservative MPs with second jobs - and an investigation into Sir Geoffrey Cox doing paid outside work in his House of Commons office.
This, as well as paid lobbying - attempting to influence government policy in return for money - is banned under MPs' rules.
Asked if he had a message to voters concerned by headlines about the return of Tory sleaze, Mr Johnson said: "I genuinely believe that the UK is not remotely a corrupt country and I genuinely think that our institutions are not corrupt.
"We have a very, very tough system of parliamentary democracy and scrutiny, not least by the media.
"I think what you have got is cases where, sadly, MPs have broken the rules in the past, may be guilty of breaking the rules today. What I want to see is them facing appropriate sanctions."
MPs are allowed to do extra jobs - for example, as doctors or lawyers, or writing books or giving speeches - but they must declare their additional income along with gifts and donations.
Sir Geoffrey, 61, the MP for Torridge and West Devon since 2005, has continued to practise as a barrister.
Video footage is available online of him participating in a virtual hearing for an inquiry into alleged corruption in the British Virgin Islands from what appears to be his Commons office.
Sir Geoffrey, a former attorney general, denies any wrongdoing.
Last month, Tory MP Owen Paterson was found to have broken rules by lobbying the government on behalf of companies who were paying him - and for using his Commons office for business meetings, which is prohibited. He resigned from Parliament last week.
Asked about what needs to change to improve MPs' behaviour and accountability, Commons Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle said: "It's up members to ensure that if they want to return to the House they do the right thing by the people they represent."