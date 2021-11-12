What's coming up in Parliament next week?

Committee action includes Digital, Culture, Media and Sport turning its attention to Yorkshire County Cricket Club's handling of racism allegations from the former player Azeem Rafiq. He's due to give evidence and there is speculation that he will use parliamentary privilege to discuss how senior managers at the club dealt with his case. Given the current turmoil at Headingly, it is not clear which senior figures will appear from the club itself, although the committee will expect to hear from the newly-installed Chair, Lord Patel. And while Yorkshire will be the focus of discussion, it is possible that events in other counties may also feature.