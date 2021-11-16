MPs should not be paid consultants, says Boris Johnson
- Published
Boris Johnson has set out plans to ban MPs from working as paid consultants, in the wake of the row over former Conservative MP Owen Paterson.
Mr Paterson was found to have used his position to lobby for two firms paying him - reigniting debates over MPs' outside employment.
In a letter to Commons Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle, the PM said MPs should adopt a ban "as a matter of urgency".
This would stop MPs from "exploiting their positions", he added.
A final decision on whether to implement such a ban would be a decision for the House of Commons.