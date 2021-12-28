2021: A political year in words
By Justin Parkinson
Political reporter, BBC News
- Published
It's been a tough year for many in politics, and, of course, the decisions taken by those in charge take affect all our lives.
But political life also has its absurd, ridiculous and downright surreal moments.
So we've taken the opportunity to do a less than serious trawl back through the gaffes, quips, watchwords and jargon of a busy year.
Ant (and Dec)
Forward planning is the key to success! 😉 #ImACeleb @antanddec pic.twitter.com/tzjtWVJ4zi— I'm A Celebrity... (@imacelebrity) December 12, 2021
The Geordie TV twosome tore into the PM with the ferocity of a publicity-hungry celebrity eating kangaroo testicles on I'm a Celebrity. With each jibe about alleged parties and other goings-on in Downing Street, Declan Donnelly looked to camera to deliver the greeting "Evening, prime minister". The pair even hinted that he had been booked for a stint in the Australian jungle - or Welsh castle, depending on Covid - next year.
Beach
They met on the sands of Cornwall's Carbis Bay. They had a barbecue one night, took a few strolls. Lots of people protested on surfboards and in streets nearby. And Mark Martin, from the Cutty Sark pub in Falmouth, complained that their get together had "stolen a week of the holiday season". But what did the G7 summit achieve? Find out here.
Blah, blah, blah
For a few weeks in October and November, the future of the world was being decided in Glasgow. Or was it? As leaders discussed how to keep global temperature rises to no more than 1.5 C above pre-industrial levels, Greta Thunberg was dismissive of the hot air circulating inside the Scottish Event Campus. In particular, the UK government's promise to "build back better" - ie greener - was just "blah, blah, blah".
Bubble
"Uh-oh, we're in trouble," sang the group Shampoo in 1994. "Something's come along and burst our bubble." Fast-forward 27 years and the Lib Dems performed a rather literal publicity stunt. After winning North Shropshire from the Conservatives in a by-election, new MP Helen Morgan stood holding a foot-long pin and pricked a large blue balloon (held by ex-Lib Dem leader Tim Farron) bearing the slogan "Boris' bubble". It popped, after which onlookers in the market town of Oswestry continued about their normal business.
Clown
Emmanuel Macron was less than impressed by Boris Johnson during their discussions over people crossing the Channel. "It's sad to see such a great country, with which we could do so much, led by a clown," satirical magazine Le Canard Enchaine reported the French president as saying "privately".
Daleks
Dr Who's arch-enemies, the Daleks. had their say during a Commons debate on a subject dear to their hearts - dentistry services during the pandemic. Well, sort of. Conservative MP Scott Mann's videolink contribution, beset by technical issues, was likened to the metallic shouting of the tinny time-travelling tyrants from the planet Skaro. But might deputy Speaker Nigel Evans have mixed up his sci-fi? To those of a certain age and nerdiness, Mann sounded like Rangdo - the talking plant from the 1980s BBC show The Adventure Game.
Dancing
Remember when Theresa May boogied her way on to the Conservative Party conference stage to Abba's Dancing Queen? Cabinet minister Michael Gove resurrected the top Tory penchant for strutting one's stuff - this time in an Aberdeen nightclub. The PM later referred to his colleague as "Jon Bon Govi".
England
It just needed a couple of penalties to go Gareth Southgate's way and... Boris Johnson was reportedly poised to declare an extra public holiday if England won the (belated) Euro 2020 tournament final at Wembley. Oh well, there's always Qatar 2022.
Facemasks
Early on in the year they were de rigeur. Then less so. As winter approached, they became compulsory again. And they're not going away any time soon.
Gunboats
In May, Boris Johnson ordered two Royal Navy patrol vessels to the waters around Jersey, during a row with the French over fishing rights. Invoking the spirit of Palmerston (the 19th Century foreign secretary rather than the former Foreign Office cat), the Daily Express and Daily Mirror declared: "Boris sends in the gunboats." They soon left.
Heckling
Comedians have developed many a saucy slap-down to those who dare to shout out during their routines. But, when berated during his Labour conference speech, Sir Keir Starmer kept his retort civil, joking: "At this time on a Wednesday, it's normally the Tories who are heckling me." To polite applause.
Itoje (Maro)
The (since departed) Education Secretary, Gavin Williamson, confused England rugby player Maro Itoje with footballer Marcus Rashford. He apologised. Itoje tweeted: "Due to recent speculation I thought it was necessary to confirm that I am not Marcus Rashford… And whilst we are here my name is not Mario either!! Just a simple Maro Itoje will do… Much love, Marcu… I mean Maro Itoje."
Johnson (another)
The prime minister became a father again, with the arrival of his second baby since becoming PM. Daughter Romy Iris Charlotte was born in December. Mum Carrie Johnson wrote: "Romy after my aunt, Rosemary. Iris from the Greek, meaning rainbow. Charlotte [after] Boris' late mum whom we miss so much." Charlotte had been a favourite with the bookies - but Romy wasn't mentioned.
Kiss
Health Secretary Matt Hancock said he would stay on after being filmed kissing adviser Gina Coladangelo in his office in contravention of Covid social distancing rules. He didn't.
Lewis (John)
Tatler magazine ran a story in which the Downing Street flat decor was dubbed a "John Lewis nightmare". It sparked a love-in for the department store. Labour politicians accused the Johnsons of being out of touch for wanting to change the flat. Mr Johnson appeared on TV to say he loved the home furnishings and other products. Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer went further, popping up in the John Lewis store in Trafford, Greater Manchester, handling and staring at rolls of wallpaper to demonstrate his normality.
Mayoral elections
Back in May, the Conservatives won the new Tees Valley mayoralty by a landslide, while Labour took Bristol and Cambridgeshire and Peterborough. But enough of that. A special mention is reserved here for Count Binface, a metal-helmeted eccentric with a 21-point plan for London, including renaming London Bridge "Phoebe Waller" (geddit?). He came ninth.
Noes
A hundred times, no. The PM faced his biggest rebellion yet over bringing in Covid passes. But, with Labour's help, the ayes still had it, and the government ensured checks at the doors of nightclubs and other large venues. If you haven't had two jabs - or a negative lateral flow test - you're not getting in. And no trainers, either.
Office
Working from home has become the default setting for many, but not for all. Former Attorney General Sir Geoffrey Cox came in for much criticism when he was shown apparently carrying out a bit of extra yakka (he's a high-earning barrister) advising the British Virgin Islands government, from his Commons office. At other times he endured working in-person from the BVI.
Pig (Peppa)
During a speech to the CBI, the PM's notes went awry and so a bout of extemporisation in front of the UK's business leaders was called for. What better way to enthuse the audience than to reminisce about a recent trip to Hampshire's Peppa Pig World, and how a swine looking like a "Picasso-like hairdryer" had become a major UK export, beloved around the globe?
Quiz
Lockdowns have meant Zoom and other video conferencing apps have come in to their own. Quiz nights were quite a thing for a while. Even Downing Street had one on 15 December 2020 and the PM asked a few questions (according to reports that surfaced almost exactly a year later). No-one yet knows if it was the round with the questions in Latin, unfortunately.
Reshuffles
Labour deputy leader Angela Rayner wasn't too happy when boss Sir Keir Starmer tried to remove some of her roles in his May reshuffle. After a discussion they agreed that she should get a beefed-up portfolio instead.
Scum
Talking of Angela Rayner, the Labour deputy boss went in for some, shall we say, direct language when she described Conservatives as "scum" at her party's conference. She later withdrew the remarks and apologised, but that didn't stop some Tories wearing badges proudly displaying her words.
Trolley
It's unobtrusive, carries a heavy burden without complaint and is good for the triceps, according to a recent study. So what's not to like about the humble shopping trolley? But Dominic Cummings chose to focus on a trope suggesting the devices - in use since the 1930s - were unpredictable, or at least difficult to steer, when likening them to his ally-turned-enemy Boris Johnson.
U-turn
It's possibly the most oft-repeated Margaret Thatcher soundbite: "You turn if you want to; the lady's not for turning." But Boris Johnson, was unable to remain so steadfast in 2021, with a U-turn on the row over standards, among others.
Vellum
Look. certain letters of the alphabet are difficult, OK? Anyway, the town of Milton Keynes has recently submitted its bid for city status, covered in vellum produced by WG Cowley of Newport Pagnell, the last such facility in the country.
Wedding
Not many were invited. In fact, few were told beforehand. But Boris and Carrie Johnson (nee Symonds) tied the knot at Westminster Cathedral in May.
X
Kissy-kissy, anyone? Or, as some politicians have mused, should you be "snogging" over the holiday period? Health Secretary Sajid Javid has said such behaviour is absolutely acceptable under the mistletoe. In fact it's a Javid "family tradition", he added. A peck on the cheek, that is.
Yacht
In May, Boris Johnson announced plans for a new royal yacht, useful for trade fairs and diplomatic meetings. He suggested a £150m price tag. Defence Secretary Ben Wallace said up to £250m.
Zahawi (Nadhim)
If anyone had a good year it was the Conservative MP for Stratford-on-Avon. Tasked in Autumn 2020 with overseeing Covid vaccines in England, Nadhim Zahawi was judged to have been so successful that he was, in September this year, promoted to education secretary. But to the BBC News website, he will always be remembered as the politician who, in 2013, created the equivalent of an Oscars ceremony for that most toothsome of late-night foodstuffs: the kebab.