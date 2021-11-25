UK migration: Brexit and Covid produce big drop in numbers
Net migration to the UK "fell considerably" in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic and Brexit, the Office for National Statistics says.
Their figures estimate that 34,000 more people came to the UK than left in 2020 - a fall of 88% on 2019, when the figure was 271,000.
The ONS said migration had fallen to "the lowest level seen for many years".
It also said the figures were based on "experimental research" and "subject to a high level of uncertainty".