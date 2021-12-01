Jacob Rees-Mogg investigated by standards watchdog
Commons leader Jacob Rees-Mogg is being investigated over a possible breach of the rules on MPs declaring outside earnings.
Mr Rees-Mogg's name has been added to a list of MPs currently under investigation by Commons standards commissioner Kathryn Stone.
Scottish Conservative leader Douglas Ross and Lib Dem leader Sir Ed Davey are among the nine facing inquiries.
The Commissioner is not releasing details of the allegations facing them.
The Commissioner's website has been updated to show Mr Rees-Mogg is being investigated for a potential breach of the MPs' code of conduct.
Labour's shadow Commons leader Thangam Debbonaire has been calling for the watchdog to investigate claims Mr Rees-Mogg failed to declare that he got £6m in loans from one of his companies.
Ms Debonaire said: "It is right that the Standards Commissioner is investigating what appears to be yet another egregious breach of the rules, with Jacob Rees-Mogg failing to declare millions of pounds of directors' loans.
"The prime minister also needs to investigate whether the ministerial code has been breached."
Mr Rees-Mogg said the loans had been properly declared, after the story was first reported in the Mail on Sunday.