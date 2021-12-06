Iain Duncan Smith: No investigation over Tory MP's work for gel maker
Former Tory leader Sir Iain Duncan Smith will not be investigated over accusations a second job conflicted with his role as an MP.
He co-chaired a government commissioned review that recommended guidelines on alcohol-free hand sanitiser, whilst advising a firm that manufactures it.
Labour accused him of a "brazen conflict of interest" after his job was highlighted by the Guardian.
However, he will not be investigated by Parliament's standards commissioner.
Sir Iain referred himself to the commissioner following the reports and denied there was any conflict.
He has now received a reply that a formal probe will not be launched.
The commissioner, Kathryn Stone, told him that the matter was not within her remit as it "comes under the umbrella of government work".
The company, Byotrol Technology, has paid Sir Iain £25,000 a year for 12 hours' work a month as an adviser since January 2021.
The firm, which is based in Chester, says it provides more than 92% of all NHS alcohol-free hand sanitisers.
In June, the taskforce co-chaired by Sir Iain said the current guidance on alcohol- and non-alcohol-based sanitiser was "unclear" and should be reviewed by the government.
Their report argued guidance was currently "unclear" and potentially "unnecessarily limiting the range of sanitising products available".
It called on ministers to put the two different products on a "level playing field" - if independent testing shows non-alcohol based sanitiser to be "as effective" at killing the coronavirus on hands.
The advisory taskforce, which Sir Iain chaired alongside two other Tory MPs, was set up by Boris Johnson to recommend how the UK could make the most from being outside EU regulations.
The Chingford and Woodford Green MP insisted there had been no conflict of interest, and that he was not pushing for special treatment for non-alcoholic gel, as the report had gone on to say "this should only be done where non-alcohol-based products can be shown to be as effective at killing the coronavirus on hands through rigorous, independent testing."
Sir Iain pointed out that the taskforce was asking for a "conformity mark" for sanitiser to inform and assure, which would assure the public about which hand gels were safe and effective.
It is understood that the conformity mark and "level playing field" idea had been suggested by a cross-party group of MPs who had submitted evidence to the task force.
The group had written to the Department of Health and Social Care, advocating a similar course of action.
The Labour MP Fleur Anderson also asked the Cabinet Office to look in to the issue - but has seen her request rebuffed.
Responding to her, Cabinet Office Minister Lord True said all three MPs on the task force had declared their interests publicly in the MPs' register of interests.