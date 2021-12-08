Allegra Stratton resigns over No 10 Christmas party video
- Published
Allegra Stratton has resigned as a government adviser following an angry backlash over a video of No 10 staff joking about holding a Christmas party.
The video, obtained by ITV, showed the PM's then-press secretary days after Downing Street staff held a party, laughing about how to describe such an event.
Delivering a tearful statement, Ms Stratton said would "regret the remarks for the rest of my days" and apologised.
The PM also said sorry for the video.
Speaking at the start of PMQs, Boris Johnson said he was "furious" about the clip and was launching an investigation into whether rules had been broken.
But Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer said the prime minister had taken the public for fools after a week of Downing Street refusing to confirm what happened at the party.