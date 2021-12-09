BBC News

Boris and Carrie Johnson announce birth of girl

Boris and Carrie Johnson have announced the birth of daughter, their second child since he became prime minister.

Mrs Johnson gave birth to the baby at a London hospital earlier on Thursday.

"Both mother and daughter are doing very well, The couple would like to thank the brilliant NHS maternity team for all their care and support," a spokeswoman said.

The couple, who married in May this year, also have a son, Wilfred, who was born in April 2020.

The prime minister's wife had announced the news of this pregnancy on Instagram in July, also revealing that she had suffered a miscarriage some months earlier.

