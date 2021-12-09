Boris Johnson's press chief spoke at No 10 party last year
Downing Street's press chief addressed No 10 staff at a party in December last year that is now under investigation, it is understood.
Jack Doyle, then deputy director of communications, gave a speech to 20-30 people at the gathering on 18 December.
A source previously told the BBC there were food, drinks and games at the event.
Three staff get-togethers in government buildings are being investigated by the UK's top civil servant, Simon Case.
The BBC has been told Mr Doyle was also attending Covid meetings in No 10 that night, which went on until late in the evening.
It is understood that every week he gave out light-hearted awards to members of the team, to thank them for their work in the previous week.
ITV News, who first reported Mr Doyle was present at the party, said he also handed out certificates to staff at the event.
No 10 has refused to explain how the gathering complied with Covid regulations in force at the time, despite a week of scrutiny and questioning by reporters.
Cabinet Secretary Simon Case, who is carrying out the investigation, is also looking into a No 10 staff event on 27 November last year, and a gathering at the education department on 10 December.