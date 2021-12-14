MPs back Covid passes in England despite huge Tory rebellion
- Published
Boris Johnson has won backing for Covid passes in England despite the biggest revolt by Tory MPs since he became PM.
A total of 99 Conservatives voted against the government, but the measure was passed by a majority of 243 thanks to Labour support.
So NHS Covid passes, showing a recent negative test or full vaccination, must be shown to get into many large venues, including nightclubs, from Wednesday.
MPs also voted to back compulsory face masks in most indoor settings.
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer said the Tory rebellion over Covid passes was a "very significant blow to the already damaged authority of the prime minister".
"It confirms that he's too weak to discharge the basic functions of government," he added.
The Covid measures MPs voted for:
- Making vaccinations compulsory for NHS workers in England
- Over-18s in England must prove they are fully vaccinated or have a recent negative lateral flow test to enter a number of large venues, such as nightclubs, from Wednesdays
- Daily lateral flow tests for fully vaccinated people who come into contact with Covid cases, instead of isolation
- Continue making face masks compulsory in a wider range of venues
One Tory rebel, Sir Geoffrey Clifton-Browne, said the scale of the revolt over passes meant a leadership challenge to Mr Johnson had "got to be on the cards" next year.
But another, Sir Charles Walker, told the BBC that Tory MPs still backed the PM but the rebellion was a "cry of pain" over the specific measure, which they viewed as an attack on personal freedoms that would not halt the spread of Covid.
There was concern from the Night Time Industries Association, representing nightclubs, which said passes would "jeopardise the survival of businesses in 2022" and called for "urgent additional" financial support from the government.
The prime minister made a last-minute plea to his MPs to support the government's Plan B measures, ahead of the votes.
He told backbench Tory MPs the government had "absolutely no choice" but to introduce them, adding: "We simply cannot rely on the suggestion Omicron may be mild."
Mr Johnson said the evidence was still "unclear" and even if Omicron symptoms did not become as severe as the Delta variant, the levels of transmission would still put people into hospital and the numbers would be "disastrous".
But Tory backbenchers lined up to attack the Covid pass plan, claiming it would spread fear and do nothing to stop halt the spread of Omicron.
Richard Drax, MP for South Dorset, warned against "criminalising the people of England for breaking rules that many, it seems, can not follow".
And former minster Tim Loughton said he did not want "a society where we ask for papers and deprive people of their liberty".
Some 38 Tory MPs - and three DUP members - rebelled against the government over the face mask plan, which has already come into effect.
There was also a big Conservative rebellion - involving 63 MPs - over compulsory vaccinations for NHS workers.
Scrapping self-isolation, in favour of daily lateral flow tests, for fully vaccinated people who come into contact with Covid cases, including Omicron, was passed unanimously without a vote.
Labour shadow health minister Andrew Gwynne said his party backed the Plan B measures because they would "help us have a safer Christmas as well as to protect our NHS from being totally overwhelmed".
But eight of the party's MPs, including former shadow home secretary Diane Abbott, plus former Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn, who now sits as an independent, voted against Covid passes.