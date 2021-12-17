No 10 inquiry chief Simon Case faces questions over own 'party' last year
- Published
A staff "Christmas party" was held last year at the office of the man investigating lockdown parties at Downing Street.
Top civil servant Simon Case is due to report shortly on claims Covid rules were broken at events for staff in the run up to last Christmas.
But the BBC has been told that Mr Case's position as chair of the inquiry is now under consideration.
The Cabinet Office has been asked to comment.
The BBC understands a quiz was held for members of Mr Case's private office on 17 December 2020, and invites were sent out titled "Christmas Party!"
About 15 people were invited to the gathering at 70 Whitehall, near Downing Street, although it is understood not everyone turned up.
The BBC has been told that while Mr Case did not take part in the Christmas quiz, he was present for the event.
Responding to press reports of the gathering, Labour's deputy leader Angela Rayner said: "Boris Johnson as prime minister has set the tone for the civil service and the rest of government.
"Which each new revelation there is growing evidence of a culture of turning a blind eye to the rules.
"Labour made it clear when the investigation was launched that the person in charge should be uncompromised and able to make a fair and independent judgement. These fresh revelations put that into question."