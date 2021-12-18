Lord Frost's resignation letter in full

It has been a huge honour and privilege to work with you over the last five years, first in the Foreign Office and then in No.10. You have been an outstanding leader at a moment of grave constitutional crisis for this country. Many said that it would be impossible to deliver what we did: an end to political turbulence by implementing the referendum result, a stunning election victory, an exit from the EU which gave us full freedom about our future choices as a country, and finally putting in place the world's broadest and indeed only zero-tariff free trade deal. You and I have always shared the same approach on Brexit and I do not think we would have achieved so much without that close common understanding of our aims.