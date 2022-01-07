Labour MP Jack Dromey dies aged 73
Veteran Labour politician Jack Dromey has died aged 73, his family has confirmed.
The shadow minister, who had held the seat of Birmingham Erdington since 2010, is understood to have passed away in his constituency on Friday morning.
He is survived by his wife, fellow Labour MP Harriet Harman, and his three children.
His family said he was a "much loved husband, father and grandfather" who would be "greatly missed".
And his son Joe also paid tribute on Twitter, confirming Mr Dromey had died suddenly, adding: "We loved him so, so much. Rest in peace big man."
House of Commons Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle, said MPs were "all in disbelief that the life-force that was Jack Dromey has died", calling it "another sad day for the House and a bad start to the year".
'Highly respected'
Born in London in 1948, Mr Dromey made his name in politics through the union movement, as a leading figure in the Transport and General Workers' Union, which later became Unite.
He married Ms Harman in 1982, fathering two sons and a daughter, and held senior roles in the Labour Party before winning his seat in Parliament nearly 12 years ago.
He was quickly promoted to the front bench, serving under several leaders, most recently as Sir Keir Starmer's shadow immigration minister.
He spoke in a Commons debate on Afghan refugees just 24 hours ago, as well as attending a speech by Sir Keir on Tuesday.
Sir Keir said Mr Dromey had "dedicated his life to standing up for working people through the Labour movement".
The Labour leader added: "Jack was recognised for his determination to stand up for his constituents and he was highly respected and warmly regarded across Parliament.
"My thoughts and those of the whole Labour movement are with Harriet, their children and all those who knew and loved Jack."
The party's deputy leader, Angela Rayner, also described him as a "great mentor and supporter to me, but above all a friend for many years".
'A giant'
Shadow foreign secretary David Lammy, who said he sat next to him in the Commons on Thursday, said Mr Dromey was "Labour man to his bones and proud champion for his constituents and for working people."
Another frontbench colleague, shadow culture secretary Lucy Powell, said she was "floored" by the news, calling him "one of the best", while shadow business secretary John Reynolds called him "a man of such integrity and kindness".
Conservative politicians also spoke about the loss to Parliament, with Culture Secretary Nadine Dorries calling him "a kind gentleman" whose politics "never stood in the way of his gentle nature, kind words and good manners with his always, always happy smile".
Trade Minister Penny Mordaunt said: "Parliament has lost a giant."