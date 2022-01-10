Parliament watchdog will not investigate Downing Street flat refurb
- Published
There will be no investigation by the parliamentary standards commissioner into works on Boris Johnson's flat, Downing Street has said.
It is understood Kathryn Stone confirmed her decision to No 10 in a letter last week.
The funding of the refurbishment led to numerous questions, including whether the PM broke the ministerial code over donations to cover the work.
He was cleared of this charge by his standards adviser, Lord Geidt.
However, Mr Johnson was criticised by the peer for not disclosing all the details about the funding.
The PM lives in the flat above No 11 with his wife, Carrie, and two of his children.
He is entitled to an annual public grant of £30,000 to spend on his living quarters, but the redecoration of the residence by designer Lulu Lytle cost significantly more.
The work was initially paid for by the Cabinet Office, but £52,000 was given to the Conservative Party by Tory donor Lord Brownlow to cover the bills.
Mr Johnson said he had now covered the costs out of his own pocket, but the Electoral Commission fined his party £17,800 for failing to accurately declare all of Lord Brownlow's donations.
The watchdog's report led to further controversy when it revealed previously unseen WhatsApp messages between the prime minister and Lord Brownlow about the refurbishment.
Lord Geidt said he would not have changed his verdict over whether Mr Johnson broke the ministerial code, but not declaring the messages showed "insufficient regard or respect for the role of independent adviser".
The PM offered a "humble and sincere apology", and said the messages were sent from a previous mobile phone, which he did not have access to, and he "did not recall the message exchange".
No inquiry from Stone
It had been thought Ms Stone, who is the watchdog on standards for MPs, might carry out her own investigation.
But a spokesman for No 10 told reporters: "I understand she has confirmed she won't be looking into that."
The BBC understands Downing Street received a letter from the commissioner last week confirming there would be no further inquiry.
It in, she is thought to have said she believed the case was a matter concerning the ministerial register of interests, rather than the equivalent for MPs, so it did not fall into her remit.