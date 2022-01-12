Downing Street party: Has Boris Johnson's apology won over the Conservatives?
By Jennifer Scott
Political reporter, BBC News
- Published
Boris Johnson offered a "heartfelt" apology for attending drinks in the Downing Street gardens during lockdown in 2020 - something he said he thought was a work event.
But will that apology and explanation wash with Conservative MPs?
For those of his colleagues willing to speak publicly, there was some conditional support for their leader in his hour of need.
Transport Minister Rachel Maclean said the PM's statement showed he "recognised the anger and sense of injustice" of the public, which were feelings she shared.
"I also feel the same, as anybody would," she told BBC Two's Politics Live programme. "I was following the rules. I couldn't see my own children. My own mother was in a nursing home [and] I couldn't see her."
But Ms Maclean said the PM shouldn't resign, and that any conclusions - or punishments - needed to be decided by the independent inquiry into Westminster lockdown parties, led by senior civil servant Sue Gray.
Senior Tory Christopher Chope told the same programme he had "never heard such an abject apology" during his long years in Parliament, and he believed it was "genuinely sincere".
He said: "I think the prime minister showed contrition and had realised he had done the wrong thing in not intervening at the time.
"So, I think when someone makes an apology like that, then reasonable people accept the apology."
Sir Christopher also added the "caveat" implied by Ms Maclean, saying the party could revisit the issue of the prime minister's future depending on the outcome of Ms Gray's inquiry.
But, he said, "in the short-term", the statement was "a monumental relief... because we didn't think he'd be able to carry on if he didn't answer the basic question of if he was there".
'Wait and see'
That caveat seemed to be a running theme for those Tories speaking after Mr Johnson's Commons appearance.
Stephen Hammond told BBC Radio 4's World at One that he was pleased to hear "an apology and some transparency" from the prime minister, saying it was "important he cleared up some of the speculation about his attendance".
He said he would "take his word" that the PM thought the gathering was a work event.
But he said others would find it "surprising", adding: "Many of my constituents quite rightly will be sitting here today feeling they've had a bit of an apology, but still feeling very let down.
"And like a number of people, I am still very very concerned that people in Downing Street thought it was acceptable to break the rules.
"But I think the prime minister has at least earned the right for us to wait and see what Sue Gray says."
Others in the Tory ranks were less kind about the PM's performance.
Sir Roger Gale, who has already written a letter to the 1922 committee of Tory backbenchers - the method for MPs to call for a leadership challenge - said that, politically speaking, "the prime minister is a dead man walking".
He told World at One that Mr Johnson had "misled the House" in December when claiming allegations of Covid rule-breaking parties were unfounded - breaking the ministerial code - and that he had left his MPs in "an impossible situation".
And those MPs were happy to make their critical views known to the BBC privately, with a senior Tory source saying the PM "had lost what made him so successful with his party".
Others said his performance at PMQs was "weak" and "terrible", while another said: "It's growing and growing. He'll have to go."
One Conservative MP told Nick Watt, the political editor at Newsnight, that: "The PM's statement isn't enough. It won't do the trick.
"He can usually find a small piece of Teflon to help him slip away from trouble. But I think he has finally run out of Teflon."
Actions also sometimes speak louder then words too.
During the PM's stint at the dispatch box, the Conservative MPs sat behind his were subdued, avoiding the traditional cheers of support.
And they stuck firmly to questions about local projects, like bus routes, and even washing machines.
'Pathetic spectacle'
The response to Mr Johnson from the opposition was perhaps unsurprising, with no fewer than eight MPs using PMQs to call for his resignation.
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer called the prime minister "a pathetic spectacle of a man who has run out of road", the SNP's Westminster leader Ian Blackford said he had "betrayed the nation's trust", and Lib Dem leader Sir Ed Davey called it a "shameful attempt" at an apology.
Other MPs joined the vocal outcry, with Green MP Caroline Lucas accusing Mr Johnson of only saying sorry to "save his skin", while Labour's Jess Philips said: "He's not sorry, he's sorry he got caught."
But it is the Conservative Party that will decide Mr Johnson's future, and the conclusions of those MPs which will seal his fate.