What's coming up in Parliament next week?

There is an amendment to create a new criminal offence of "locking on", involving the attachment of an individual to another person, to an object or to land, to cause serious disruption; another creates new disruption prevention orders which can be imposed on someone who has committed two protest-related offences or breaches of injunctions; there are sweeping new powers to search people in designated areas, and a new offence of obstructing the construction or maintenance of major transport works; which interfering with the operation of key national infrastructure.