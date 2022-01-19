MP's defection and calls for Boris Johnson to go ups the ante
Laura Kuenssberg
Political editor
- Published
A defection is a rare thing. A coup for Labour. A temporary triumph for Keir Starmer.
There were whispers that Christian Wakeford was spotted talking to a former Labour MP over drinks this week, a few murmurs that he might be thinking about taking such a dramatic step.
But for it to happen, to see that crossing the floor moment, it unusual indeed.
Traditionally a defection can in fact unite the party who the MP has left behind - it's so drastic.
But the Wakeford departure adds to the real sense of chaos in Westminster. And the reaction among his now former colleagues elected in 2019 may not follow that traditional path.
I'm told, although it's not been confirmed that Mr Wakeford was one of the MPs who had some brutal words with the government whips on Tuesday night.
Their actions so far seem to be backfiring. The PM a was, unlike his interview on Tuesday, bullish at the despatch box at Prime Minister's Questions.
An MP who has been wobbling just got in touch to say it was a great performance.
One loyal Cabinet minister says: "The rebels are playing schoolboy politics and it's running into the ground. I'm hearing letters are being removed as they lose their bottle. I'm not sure there ever was a danger to the PM."
But the words from David Davis the former cabinet minister have just massively upped the ante again, calling for Boris Johnson to go.
For such a prominent and well known MP to add his voice is a huge moment.
Those comments and that defection are symbols of how little control Downing Street now has.
The next hours and days a real test to see if Boris Johnson is able to get that back.