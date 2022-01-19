Tory MP Christian Wakeford defects to Labour
Tory MP Christian Wakeford has defected to the Labour Party and called on Boris Johnson to quit as prime minister.
Mr Wakeford took the Bury South seat from Labour at the 2019 general election.
He was among the MPs to have written a letter of no confidence in the prime minister, following revelations about lockdown parties in Downing Street.
His defection comes as Mr Johnson faces Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer at Prime Minister's Questions.
In a letter to Mr Johnson, Mr Wakeford told the PM that "you and the Conservative Party as a whole have shown themselves incapable of offering the leadership and government this country deserves".
He was cheered by Labour MPs as he crossed the floor of the Commons chamber to join his new colleagues on the Labour benches.
In his letter, Mr Wakeford said Labour is "ready to provide an alternative government that this country can be proud of, and not embarrassed by".
The changes he says his constituents need "can only be delivered by a Labour government with Keir Starmer", he added.
Welcoming Mr Wakeford to his party, Sir Keir said: "As Christian said, the policies of the Conservative government are doing nothing to help the people of Bury South and indeed are only making the struggles they face on a daily basis worse.
"People across Britain faces a cost of living crisis but this incompetent Tory government is asleep at the wheel, distracted by a chaos of its own making."
Mr Johnson began PMQs by rejecting a call to stand down by Lib Dem MP Wendy Chamberlain, urging MPs to wait for the outcome of a report into lockdown events carried out by senior civil servant Sue Gray, which the PM said was due next week.
Before beginning his questions, Sir Keir offered a "warm welcome" to Mr Wakeford to his new party.
Mr Johnson said: "The Conservative Party won Bury South for the first time in a generation under this prime minister."
He said the party had won on an "agenda of uniting and levelling up", saying, "we will again in Bury South at the next election," to loud cheers from Conservative MPs.
Sir Keir replied: "Bury South is now a Labour seat prime minister."