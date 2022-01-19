In the name of God go, David Davis tells Boris Johnson
- Published
Former cabinet minister David Davis has joined calls for Boris Johnson to stand down, telling the prime minister: "In the name of God, go."
Mr Davis told Mr Johnson he had spent weeks defending him from "angry constituents", including by reminding them of the "successes of Brexit".
But he said the PM had failed to take responsibility for his actions over lockdown parties in Downing Street.
Mr Johnson replied: "I don't know what he's talking about."
In delivering his call to quit, Mr Davis, the former Brexit Secretary, said: "I expect my leaders to shoulder the responsibility for the actions they take. Yesterday he did the opposite of that. So, I will remind him of a quotation which may be familiar to his ear: Leopold Amery to Neville Chamberlain.
"You have sat too long here for any good you have been doing. In the name of God, go."
The PM said he "didn't know what [Mr Davis] is talking about", but insisted he took "full responsibility for everything done in this government and throughout the pandemic".