Met seeks limits to Sue Gray No 10 parties report
- Published
The Met Police has asked an internal inquiry into alleged lockdown parties at No 10 to make "minimal reference" to any events it is investigating.
The force launched its own investigation after it was passed information by a Cabinet Office inquiry led by senior civil servant Sue Gray.
The Met said it had been in contact with Sue Gray's team to "avoid any prejudice to our investigation".
But the force said it has not asked for publication to be delayed.
In a statement on Friday, it added it had not asked for "any limitations" on what Ms Gray says about gatherings that are not being investigated by its officers.