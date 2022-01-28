Sue Gray not expected to wait for police inquiry before delivering report
Sue Gray is expected to deliver her report on No 10 parties to the PM without waiting for the police inquiry to conclude, the BBC has been told.
The Met Police had asked Ms Gray to make only "minimal reference" to "relevant events" in order to "protect the integrity" of its investigation.
This has led to concerns Ms Gray's report could be delayed.
It is unclear what details may need to be omitted from the report, following the Met's request.
The BBC has been told the report is expected to be delivered to the prime minister shortly, however no exact timescale has been given.
Downing Street has not yet received the report.
Earlier today, Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer called for the report to be published in full and the investigations to be wrapped up as soon as possible.
The SNP and Liberal Democrats are claiming the delay in publication is a "stitch-up" aimed at keeping Boris Johnson in power.
The report is seen as key to Mr Johnson's political future with many of its own Conservative MPs saying they will wait for its publication before deciding whether to take action against the prime minister.
Mr Johnson has been under pressure following a string of allegations about events held in Downing Street and other government premises during coronavirus restrictions.