Sue Gray's initial No 10 party findings handed to Boris Johnson
- Published
Boris Johnson has been handed an update from Sue Gray's inquiry into Downing Street parties, ahead of its public release later.
The civil servant's investigation has examined gatherings in government buildings during Covid restrictions.
But it is not clear what the published report will contain, after police requested "minimal reference" to events it is investigating.
Opposition MPs are demanding all findings are released in full.
The Cabinet Office, where Ms Gray's team is based, said she had "provided an update on her investigations to the prime minister".
The House of Commons has confirmed the prime minister will make a statement to MPs on the report at 15.30 GMT.
The wait is over, sort of.
This morning's Cabinet Office statement was very carefully worded.
It said an "update" has been handed to Boris Johnson.
Sources have indicated that this means a version of the report has been given to Downing Street but one that takes account of the Met's request for "minimal reference" to be made to certain events.
Therefore, this appears to be something of an initial report rather than the full thing.
After the long wait for Sue Gray, that may cause some serious frustration.
But nevertheless, this whole saga is taking a step forward.
But we won't know, until the findings are published, how significant a development this will be.
Downing Street said it would "publish what we have received" from Ms Gray's inquiry team on Monday afternoon.
The PM's spokesman told reporters it was "not clear" how the police investigation will "interact with any ongoing work".
Asked whether a further version would be published after the police probe, he replied: "We will consider what will be appropriate in due course."
Speaking earlier, Mr Johnson refused to be drawn on whether Ms Gray's report would be a "whitewash", when answering questions.
The process was thrown into confusion last week, when the Metropolitan Police announced their own inquiry into an unspecified number of gatherings.
Leadership threats
The force has asked for only "minimal reference" to be made to events they are looking at, in order to "avoid any prejudice to our investigation".
BBC political editor Laura Kuenssberg said the Cabinet Office's reference to an "update" suggested Monday's report won't represent Ms Gray's full findings.
She added that the prime minister is likely to be asked whether the full findings will be published at a later date.
The report is crucial to Mr Johnson's premiership, which has been rocked by weeks of damaging headlines about No 10 parties.
Many Conservative MPs have said they are waiting for its findings to decide whether to try to oust him from office.
At least 54 of them can set up a vote on his position if they submit letters of no confidence to a backbench committee representing Tory MPs.