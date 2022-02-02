Boris Johnson's fight-back fails to curb growing Tory revolt
Laura Kuenssberg
Political editor
@bbclaurakon Twitter
- Published
And then there were three.
In one day, another trio of Tory MPs from different parts of the Conservative Party made the decision to add their names to the small number of their colleagues publicly saying that Boris Johnson's time in office is up.
It doesn't mean that the prime minister yet faces overwhelming opposition from his own side.
Remember, wherever public opinion is, whatever the latest allegation against No 10 is, it's Tory resistance to the leadership that could trigger a vote that might hasten Mr Johnson out of office.
But it does mean that the prime minister and his allies' attempt to grab control of an unruly party, and to get back to conversations that have a direct effect on voters, is failing to convince their own side.
It means that those MPs who have decided that they agree privately that Mr Johnson has become a liability, not an asset, may feel more able to speak out when they are next asked the question.
It means too that No 10 are not managing to close down the conversation about the prime minister's leadership.
It means too that the small group who are happy to make the public case for him to stay look increasingly like outriders than reasonable brokers just trying to cool tempers that have temporarily run hot.
It does not mean, though, that the consensus has reached a stage where the prime minister's time really is up.
But it does mean that the Tory party is still distracted by the question of who will, and who ought to lead them into the next election.
And for as long as that is still a matter of debate for the party, it's a vital question for the world outside.