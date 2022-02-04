What's happening in Parliament next week?
Mark D'Arcy
Parliamentary correspondent
- Published
It's a week of big spending announcements, each with plenty of potential for rows around the cost of living.
On Monday there's the annual announcement of the benefits and pension uprating, and on Wednesday it's the financial settlement for councils and police forces in England.
So expect arguments around whether the benefits uprating keeps pace with rising prices, particularly for energy bills, and about the likely increases in council tax, and whether the proposed rebates will do enough to take the edge off for the worst-off - not to mention whether local councils can continue to provide basic services.
Meanwhile, in the background, the question of the prime minister's future continues to simmer.
Will more MPs put in no-confidence letters intended to trigger a Conservative leadership contest? Might some letters be withdrawn?
And there will doubtless be more theatre around the issue at Prime Minister's Questions, although my sense is that Labour won't make any attempt to force the issue with some parliamentary device like a formal motion of no confidence, or a privileges motion accusing the PM of misleading the House.
It prefers to stand back and let Conservative MPs fight it out, so, as happened this week, the Labour Opposition Day on Tuesday is more likely to be on policy themes, like the cost of living.
Election timings
But the succession question has now become a subtext to any appearance or initiative by possible contenders for the Tory crown, and, more subtly, for contenders to be the candidate of the Conservative right, in the event of a leadership contest. The week's question times do not feature any of the most obvious players.
In the Lords, it's much more about detailed law-making, with some significant action due on the Dissolution and Calling of Parliaments Bill, the measure to give the ability to call an election back to the prime minister, and repeal the coalition-era Fixed Term Parliaments Act, which set elections at five-year intervals, unless a two-thirds majority of MPs votes for an early election.
All the signs are there that a cross-party amendment to require a vote of the Commons to approve a dissolution of Parliament may well secure a majority. It has significant supporters on the crossbenches, and backing from members of the Lords' influential Constitution Committee.
Similarly there's another amendment to remove the "ouster clause", intended to keep the courts out of decisions to dissolve or suspend Parliament. Anyone remember that Supreme Court ruling on the attempted prorogation in 2019?
Ultimately the bill would give a lot more tactical freedom to the prime minister to call the next election at a moment of his choosing, and it's also interesting in the light of Jacob Rees-Mogg's claim that a change of prime minister would lead to an election. Might some MPs fancy having a say in calling an election?
NI situation
A linked question is one of morale: whether Conservative peers are turning out to support the government at the moment.
Their numbers have been down in recent big votes, like the multiple defeats inflicted on the Police, Crime Sentencing and Courts Bill last month. Watch this space.
There's some on-point committee action too. With the devolution settlement under new stress, Northern Ireland Minister Conor Burns is before the Northern Ireland Affairs Committee to talk about the progress made against the pledges made in the New Decade, New Approach deal to update the workings of Stormont. (Tuesday, 09:30 GMT).
Digital Culture Media and Sport continues its deep dive into the issue of sexual harassment. racial harassment and bullying in sport, with evidence from the professional associations representing cricketers and footballers. in two panels. The Professional Cricketers' Association was criticised by former cricketer Azeem Rafiq over its "inept" support in his experience of at Yorkshire County Cricket Club.
Expect topical questions about the policy of the Professional Footballers' Association towards footballers accused of sexual assault and its attitude towards such players rejoining teams. (Tuesday, 10:00)
Work and Pensions Secretary Thérèse Coffey and Transport Minister Trudy Harrison give evidence to Work and Pensions on the rising cost of living and the government's approach to supporting those in poverty.
The committee will also hear from Citizens Advice, the IFS, the Joseph Rowntree Foundation and The Trussell Trust (Wednesday 09:15).