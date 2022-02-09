Sadiq Khan wants Met chief Dame Cressida Dick's plan to win back trust within weeks
- Published
The Mayor of London wants a plan from the Metropolitan Police commissioner within weeks on how to "win back the trust and confidence" of the public.
Sadiq Khan met Dame Cressida Dick last week after the police watchdog found "disgraceful" misogyny, discrimination, bullying and sexual harassment among PCs based at Charing Cross.
His spokesperson said the commissioner had been "put on notice" as a result.
Mr Khan has now demanded a plan by the next time they meet.
Asked on BBC Radio 4's Today programme when that would be, the mayor said: "It's days and weeks."