Ukraine: UK will judge Russia by its actions, says minister Ben Wallace
- Published
The UK will "judge Russia by its actions" after reports it is moving back troops from the border of Ukraine, says Defence Secretary Ben Wallace.
He said the government would "take them at their word", but it was "too soon to tell" if the move was genuine.
Russia's defence ministry claimed on Tuesday that it had withdrawn some troops conducting military exercises in districts bordering Ukraine.
But there has yet to be any independent confirmation of the withdrawal.
Reports had suggested that US intelligence believed an invasion could be launched in the early hours of Wednesday.
But while that has not happened, US President Joe Biden warned a Russian attack on Ukraine was "still very much a possibility", and the human cost would be "immense".
Nato defence ministers - including Mr Wallace - are meeting in Brussels later as efforts continue to avert conflict.
Russia has long been opposed to the former Soviet republic of Ukraine growing closer to Europe and its institutions.
President Vladimir Putin has demanded a guarantee from the West that Ukraine will not join Nato - a defensive alliance of 30 countries - but Nato has said it will not close down any future agreements.
Russia has amassed more than 100,000 troops along Ukraine's border.
President Putin insists Russia is not planning to invade, but the US and European countries - including the UK - have been providing support to Ukraine, such as training and weapons, and numerous governments have told their citizens to leave the country.
The UK has also pledged to impose tougher sanctions on Russia in the event of an invasion.
But legislation to carry out the threat still needs to be approved by Parliament, which is currently in recess.
The BBC understands MPs could be asked to sign off the plan early next week when they return to Westminster to send a message that the measures are ready and waiting.