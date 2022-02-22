UK's farming policies contradictory, says NFU head
- Published
The government has contradictory policies on farming and risks "repeatedly running into crises", the National Farmers Union head has warned.
In a conference speech, Minette Batters said farming was facing major issues in "an increasingly unstable world".
The UK needed a clear vision to overcome challenges in food production, trade and labour, she said.
Environment Secretary George Eustice defended the government and outlined further funding.
Addressing the National Farmers' Union (NFU) conference on Tuesday, Mr Eustice said he recognised the strain caused by challenges such as rising production costs but promised to support the industry towards a "bright future".
He announced more funding for farmers, including plans for a programme of financial support for farmers in the pig, cattle, sheep and poultry sectors.
Based around animal health and welfare, the programme will fund investments such as equipment and technology or upgrades to infrastructure.
Mr Eustice's department, Defra, announced funding worth £48.5m to help finance equipment in the farming, horticultural and forestry sectors.
The NFU's president welcomed the increase in funding but, speaking to Mr Eustice after his speech, was particularly critical of the situation in the pig sector, which she said "could have been avoided".
Last year a shortage of butchers left farms overflowing with piglets, and led to a mass cull.
The National Pig Association (NPA) said the current backlog of pigs on farm is estimated to be at least 200,000 and at least 35,000 of the animals have been destroyed.
"This, truly, is an utter disgrace and a disaster for the pig industry," Mrs Batters said.
"This is down to government's poorly designed change to immigration policy and what I can only say appears to be their total lack of understanding of how food production works and what it needs."
The shortage of abattoir workers has been blamed on labour complications caused by Brexit and the Covid-19 pandemic.
Mrs Batters warned of a "looming crisis" for fruit and vegetable growers following a warning of wage increases for seasonal workers in Home Office guidance.
She urged the Home Office to rethink the policy, which she said posed a "real risk of further food inflation and of British growers going out of business".
In a question-and-answer session after his speech, Mrs Batters asked Mr Eustice if the Home Office's guidance had been issued in error.
Mr Eutsice said if "there has been some error in the guidance we will obviously get that corrected".
He said the minimum wage requirement of £10.10 per hour for seasonal workers would remain but stressed the need to "create more employment opportunities" in the UK after Brexit.
Asked what support he would give to pig farmers, Mr Eustice said it was "important that we look at the way this market works" and "we may need to bring forward regulations".