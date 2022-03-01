Boris Johnson extends visa rules for Ukrainian refugees
- Published
Boris Johnson has said the UK could take in 200,000 or more Ukrainian refugees as the government extends its help to more people fleeing the war.
The scheme allowing close relatives of Ukrainian people settled in the UK to come over will be widened to include adult parents, grandparents, children over 18 and siblings.
UK firms will also be able to sponsor a Ukrainian entering the country.
The changes follow criticism that the UK is doing less than EU countries.
Around seven million people are thought to have been displaced by Russia's invasion of Ukraine and the United Nations reports that more than 500,000 people have fled the country.
EU members have agreed to let in Ukrainian refugees for up to three years without first having to seek asylum, with more than 280,000 people having entered Poland so far.
Outlining UK policy on Monday, Home Secretary Priti Patel told Parliament that changes to visa rules would allow "any person settled in the UK" to bring over their immediate Ukrainian family members - including spouses, civil partners, long-term unmarried partners and children.
It was stated that this could help up to 100,000 people.
Speaking on a visit to Poland on Tuesday, Mr Johnson announced the rules would be altered again.
"We are extending the family scheme so that very considerable numbers would be eligible... You could be talking about a couple of hundred thousand, maybe more," he said.
"Additionally, we are going to have a humanitarian scheme and then a scheme by which UK companies and citizens can sponsor individual Ukrainians to come to the UK."
Mr Johnson also said the UK would provide £220m in emergency and humanitarian aid for Ukraine.
Earlier, shadow home secretary Yvette Cooper told BBC Radio 4's Today programme: "At the moment, what the Home Office is doing is trying to just tweak the existing system."
She added that the UK's response had to be "fast and flexible", saying: "That is what other countries have done in different ways and that is what we can do as well."
Deputy Prime Minister Dominic Raab told Today that Ms Cooper's comments "didn't make any sense at all", adding: "On the one hand [Labour] wanted us to move quickly, which the home secretary has done.
"On the other hand they wanted us to set up something new from scratch. Those two things rub against each other, I'm afraid."
Mr Raab added that "in conflict zones around the world... first and foremost, most people want to stay in their home country".
"In between staying in Ukraine and coming to the UK, the preference for most of those fleeing is to stay in countries near the region," he added.