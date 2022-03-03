Former education secretary Gavin Williamson to get knighthood
Former defence secretary and education secretary Gavin Williamson is to receive a knighthood.
The Conservative MP for South Staffordshire was sacked from the cabinet in last September's reshuffle.
Mr Williamson faced opposition calls to quit over his handling of disruption to England's schools and exams during the pandemic.
The 45-year-old, whose first career was in manufacturing, previously served as the government's chief whip.
He was given a CBE in 2016 for political and public service.