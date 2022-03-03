Ukraine: UK sanctions oligarchs Alisher Usmanov and Igor Shuvalov
The UK has announced sanctions on two more Russian oligarchs - Alisher Usmanov and Igor Shuvalov following Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
Mr Usmanov previously had sponsorship ties to Everton and Arsenal football clubs.
Mr Shuvalov was formerly Russian President Vladimir Putin's deputy prime minister.
The BBC is contacting the two men for their response.
Under the UK government's new restrictions, their assets will be frozen and they will be banned from travelling to the UK.
British citizens and businesses will not be allowed to deal with them.
Earlier this week, the EU froze the assets of Mr Usmanov, saying he was "a pro-Kremlin oligarch with particularly close ties to Russian president Vladimir Putin".
Responding to the EU's decision, Mr Usmanov made a statement at the time, calling the EU's decision to impose restrictions on him "unfair" and added he would "use all legal means to protect my honour and reputation".