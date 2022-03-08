Ukraine: Recognise Russia as terrorist state, says Volodymyr Zelensky
- Published
Related Topics
Volodymyr Zelensky has called on British politicians to recognise Russia as a "terrorist state" following its invasion of his country.
The Ukrainian president spoke to the Commons via video - the first time a foreign leader has addressed MPs like this - and received a standing ovation.
He thanked the UK for its support, but called for tougher sanctions and to "make sure our skies are safe".
"Do what you can, what you must, because greatness obliges greatness."
Addressing MPs through an interpreter, he said: "Please increase the pressure of sanctions against this country (Russia) and please recognise this country as a terrorist country.
"Please make sure sure that our Ukrainian skies are safe."