Ukraine war: Details of a plan for refugees are emerging
Laura Kuenssberg
Political editor
@bbclaurakon Twitter
- Published
This week - and not for the first time - the Home Office has been accused of being too slow, sinking into chaos, or even being hard-hearted.
The treatment of those trying to join family members in the UK having fled the war has upset opposition parties and also some Tory MPs.
More than anything of course it's been a source of frustration and pain for those daughters and sons, aunts, uncles, cousins, who have managed to escape the war, but who've then been told they have to travel on to another part of Europe to lodge a visa application in person.
Moving that process online should make it easier and faster for many families to bring their loved ones to the UK. You can read more about the changes to the system the home secretary announced on Thursday here.
But ministers have still been grappling with what comes next. How to offer sanctuary to other Ukrainians fleeing danger without opening the doors completely?
There was no sense the government was going to abandon all controls. But Boris Johnson has repeatedly promised to be generous.
And after a cabinet committee on Thursday afternoon, the rough shape of the sponsorship scheme is emerging with ministers planning to create a sponsorship scheme to help get Ukrainians out of danger.
At its core the government wants to bring together refugees who have made it out of Ukraine together with people here who are willing to open their homes.
It is understood the matching will be done, perhaps by refugee groups but on behalf of the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities which will have oversight of the scheme.
And it's likely that those who feel they can offer a home will be expected to offer one for a minimum of six months.
The government is keen to avoid some of the problems of the scheme designed to help Afghans fleeing after the Taliban took back power, with thousands of people still stuck in hotels without temporary accommodation.
The Home Office will still administer the provision of visas, with Michael Gove's levelling up department taking responsibility for what happens once the refugees are here.
It's not impossible that the offer, expected to be detailed on Monday, could result in many thousands of Ukrainians coming here.
With more than two million people on the move as a result of the war, the need is plain.
Like the family visa scheme, which has already been extended under political pressure, the sponsorship route is not expected to have a limit.
How many Ukrainians end up in the UK may rest therefore in part on the willingness of the British people to open their homes.