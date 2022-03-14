What's happening in Parliament on Monday?

The government has been proposing its own tightening-up amendments, but there's a possibility of some opposition amendments being pushed to a vote at report stage, if agreement with ministers can't be reached. Look out for attempts to remove a power for the government to exempt individuals from the restrictions in the bill on grounds of "economic wellbeing". And watch for a push to reduce the timeframe for registration - originally it was 18 months; this has come down to six months, and may be further reduced. The buzz is that the Opposition want 28 days, but might settle at 60. As noted above, any amendments will go straight to the Commons to be considered immediately, although there is provision for them to be debated on Tuesday, if peers run very late.