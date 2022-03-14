What's happening in Parliament on Monday?
Mark D'Arcy
Parliamentary correspondent
- Published
The start of the week sees major bills near the end of their journey.
Commons: (14:30) Education Questions at 14:30.
There's an urgent question on Saudi executions, followed by a statement on the Ukraine sponsorship scheme.
Main debates: MPs will rattle through a series of bills, starting with an hour's consideration of Lords amendments to the Dissolution and Calling of Parliaments Bill, the measure which seeks to replace the Coalition-era Fixed Terms Parliaments Act, and replace it with the previous system under which a prime minister can request a dissolution of Parliament and call a snap election at a time of their choosing. The government was defeated on an amendment which would require that the Commons must approve a motion agreeing that Parliament should be dissolved, before the prime minister could request a dissolution from the Sovereign.
Next up to three hours on the report and third reading consideration of the Professional Qualifications Bill,
And finally, a further three hours on the report and third reading of the Animal Welfare (Sentience) Bill. Watch out for a Conservative backbench amendment led by Sir Geoffrey Clifton-Brown, with backbench activist Steve Baker and backbench 1922 Chairman Sir Graham Brady amongst the signatories. It seeks to replicate the mandate of the EU Committee on animal rights under the Lisbon Treaty, for the new animal sentience committee the government is proposing; this requires the committee to have regard to "balancing factors" including respect for local traditions. In practice, they believe this would prevent the committee acting against ritual slaughter practices or hunting.
There's a Labour amendment requiring the government to produce an animal sentience strategy, and provide an annual update to Parliament on progress against it.
The SNP's Deidre Brock is proposing a new clause requiring a report on the use of sentient animals in in scientific experiments and military exercises by the Ministry of Defence and its Defence Science and Technology Laboratory.
There's also a slot set aside to process Lords amendments to the Economic Crime Bill, pretty much as soon as peers have completed their debates on it (see below).
Westminster Hall: two Petitions Committee debates - first e-petition 333693, entitled "Ban the shooting of badgers immediately", which attracted 106,108 signatures (16:30); second, e-petition 601323, "Make self-employed people eligible for statutory adoption pay" which was signed by 14,691 people (18:00).
Committees: Treasury (15:15) looks at the economic sanctions against Russia, and the impact on the cost of living, with a panel of witnesses including Tony Danker, Director General of the CBI.
Public Accounts (16:00) takes evidence on Parliament's multi-billion pound Restoration and Renewal programme, which is currently in limbo, awaiting key decisions. Before the committee will be Sarah Johnson, the chief executive of the Restoration and Renewal Sponsor Body, David Goldstone of the Restoration and Renewal Delivery Body, the Clerk of the Commons, John Benger, and his Lords opposite number Simon Burton, the Clerk of the Parliaments.
PAC Chair Dame Meg Hillier is a strong backer of the plan to empty, or "decant", the Victorian gothic buildings which house Parliament, to allow vital repairs and restoration work to take place. This is the official policy of the Commons, endorsed in a vote in 2019, but it has effectively been shelved because of reservations about the massive cost and the likely decades long duration of their exile. The focus of the hearing is likely to be on the cost of attempting to do the work with MPs, peers and staff still in situ in their iconic home.
Lords: questions on the scientific advice underpinning the lifting of Covid restrictions, and on increasing the number of charging points for electric vehicles (14:30).
Main debates: There will be a brief third reading rubber-stamping of the Nationality and Borders Bill, which has been extensively rewritten, with 20 government defeats inflicted across the last two weeks. Many of them will doubtless be reversed in the Commons, so expect the bill to bounce back and forth between the two houses a number of times in the coming weeks.
Peers then get a chance to hone their parliamentary ping pong skills, when the National Insurance Contributions Bill is bounced back to them from the Commons, stripped of the various amendments they made.
Then it's on to the main event, the committee and report stages of the Economic Crime (Transparency and Enforcement) Bill - this is the point in the life cycle of the bill where the Opposition parties have a genuine change of pushing through amendments, with changes to the bill being negotiated between the committee and report stages.
The government has been proposing its own tightening-up amendments, but there's a possibility of some opposition amendments being pushed to a vote at report stage, if agreement with ministers can't be reached. Look out for attempts to remove a power for the government to exempt individuals from the restrictions in the bill on grounds of "economic wellbeing". And watch for a push to reduce the timeframe for registration - originally it was 18 months; this has come down to six months, and may be further reduced. The buzz is that the Opposition want 28 days, but might settle at 60. As noted above, any amendments will go straight to the Commons to be considered immediately, although there is provision for them to be debated on Tuesday, if peers run very late.
During a break in the debate, peers will be asked to approve the Genetically Modified Organisms (Deliberate Release) (Amendment) (England) Regulations 2022, and there's a rare attempt to strike them down from the Green Party's Baroness Bennett of Manor Castle. The regulations would allow the limited release of GM plants, but the Lords Secondary Legislation Committee the watchdog body which sifts through these kind of orders and regulations, is concerned that the key definitions which would underpin this one have not appeared and may not emerge for some time.