Ukraine war: Ben Wallace and Priti Patel targeted by hoax calls
- Published
Two UK ministers have revealed they have been targeted with hoax calls linked to the conflict in Ukraine.
Defence Secretary Ben Wallace blamed Russian "dirty tricks" after revealing an imposter called him on Thursday pretending to be Ukraine's PM.
He added he became suspicious and ended the call after the "imposter" posed "several misleading questions".
Home Secretary Priti Patel then tweeted that she had received a similar call earlier this week.
The Ministry of Defence said Mr Wallace has now ordered an immediate inquiry into how the prankster was able to call him.
A Ministry of Defence source said the inquiry was looking into "how this was able to happen" but gave no details of what Mr Wallace may have told the hoax caller, or who made the call.
In his post revealing the call on Twitter, Mr Wallace wrote: "No amount of Russian disinformation, distortion and dirty tricks can distract from Russia's human rights abuses and illegal invasion of Ukraine. A desperate attempt."
Replying to him shortly afterwards, Ms Patel said: "This also happened to me earlier this week. Pathetic attempt at such difficult times to divide us. We stand with Ukraine".
The BBC has been told that the call to Mr Wallace was a video call involving an actor in front of a Ukrainian flag, who asked a range "of wild questions".
Defence sources say they are concerned that there may be an attempt to distort or edit Mr Wallace's answers before he terminated the call.