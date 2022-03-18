Ukraine war: Sir Lindsay Hoyle promises to raise plight of women MPs
House of Commons Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle has promised to promote the cause of female Ukrainian MPs targeted by the Russian government.
In a meeting, several MPs told him they were blacklisted and could not return to their homes for fear of reprisals.
Sir Lindsay said he would raise their concerns during discussions with Foreign Secretary Liz Truss and Defence Secretary Ben Wallace.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky addressed the Commons last week.
He invoked the words of UK wartime leader Sir Winston Churchill, saying of his own country's efforts to repel the Russian invasion: "We will not surrender. We will not lose. We will go to the end."
A cross-party group of Ukrainian MPs travelled to the UK this week on what they called a diplomatic mission.
During their meeting in Parliament with Sir Lindsay, Alona Shkrum, of the Batkivschyna Party, said: "We are all on red lists and black lists. We cannot stay in our own apartments."
Lesia Vasylenko, of the Holos Party, called for Nato to impose a no-fly zone over Ukraine, something which the UK has said it would not enforce, to prevent triggering a "war across Europe".
"Only the women are allowed out of the country," she said. "Male MPs are staying back and fighting... We, the women, do the international fight."
And Maria Mezentseva, of the Servant of the People Party, said: "Our people are suffering a lot. Many of us don't know what we are coming back to, but we will fight to the end and the diplomatic mission will roll on.
"But the international community has to realise that it is up to you to help us end this war."
Sir Lindsay said he would pass on the MPs' concerns during regular meetings with the Ms Truss, Mr Wallace and with his fellow Speakers in other Commonwealth countries.
"Wherever I can, I will promote your message," he said.