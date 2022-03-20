I will help with costs where I can, says Rishi Sunak
The chancellor has pledged to help "where we can make a difference", as he faces pressure to help households with soaring living costs.
Ahead of next week's Spring Statement, Rishi Sunak told the BBC he would "stand by" people, but warned sanctions against Russia were not "cost-free".
He is facing calls from some Tory MPs to cut fuel duty to help ease rising costs at the pumps.
His Labour counterpart Rachel Reeves said her party would back such a move.
But the shadow chancellor said the government should also be taxing oil and gas companies to fund more generous energy discounts for poorer families.
And she repeated Labour's call for ministers to scrap the 1.25 percentage point hike in National Insurance, which is due to begin in April.
The Spring Statement is not usually an occasion to announce big tax and spending decisions.
However, this year Mr Sunak is facing pressure to act on living standards amid soaring energy costs and rising household bills due to increasing inflation.
Speaking to the BBC's Sunday Morning programme, Mr Sunak said he would not be able to "fully protect" people from the consequences of rising prices.
But asked whether he was prepared to step in and offer support, he added: "Of course I am, and people can judge me by my actions over the past two years."
He added: "I want to be honest with people that it's not going to be easy.
"I wish government could solve absolutely every problem and that I could fully protect people against all the challenges that lie ahead.
"I can't do that, but what I would say is I will stand by them in the same way that I have done in the past couple of years."
Mr Sunak is facing calls from more than 50 MPs to cut fuel duty, which has been frozen for over a decade, to reduce the price of petrol and diesel.
Others within his party have been calling for the government to scrap VAT on energy bills - while some want green levies removed to reduce costs.
The chancellor said he could not "speculate" on tax decisions, but added that the government was already "taking action" over energy bills.
He pointed to support announced in April - including a £150 council tax rebate, and a repayable £200 energy bill discount that will apply in October.