What's happening in Parliament on Monday?
Mark D'Arcy
Parliamentary correspondent
- Published
MPs will debate last week's sackings at P&O Ferries, whilst peers continue scrutiny of the Elections Bill.
Monday 21 March
Commons: The day opens at 14.30 GMT with Work and Pensions Questions. After that there are two Labour-led opposition day debates: the first on the sacking of 800 workers at P&O Ferries, and the second on the impact of rising prices on pensioners.
Adjournment debate: Labour MP Paul Blomfield raises the findings of the inquest into the death of Jack Richie, a gambling addict who took his own life. He'll touch on the government's ongoing review of the Gambling Act. This is likely to be cross-party affair, with a number of MPs concerned about problem gambling likely to be present in the chamber. He's unlikely to be able to extract concrete promises from the government (probably in the form of culture minister Chris Philp) while the review is under way - but he will put down markers about the need for an NHS pathway for treatment of gambling addicts, to be funded by the industry, as well as pointing at the failures in the system that contributed to Jack's death. His parents are hoping to watch from the public gallery.
Westminster Hall: MPs will debate a petition calling for the shooting of badgers to be banned, and another which says the self-employed should be eligible for statutory adoption pay. The petitioners argue that this should be available to a self-employed parent in the same way that maternity allowance is available for self-employed new mums.
Committees: The Joint Committee on the National Security Strategy (16.30) quizzes key national infrastructure operators including BT, National Grid, Network Rail and Thames Water on their role in ensuring resilience to extreme weather and other effects of climate change.
Lords: The day begins at 14:30 with questions to ministers on secure housing for women leaving prison and specialist mental health services for people sleeping rough. Then peers turn to the detail of a private member's bill from the Commons, the Local Government (Disqualification) Bill, which would disqualify councillors who are put on the sex offenders register but not given a custodial sentence. This may be a pretty rapid, not least because there would not be parliamentary time to process any changes peers might make to the bill, so the passing of an amendment would effectively kill it.
Main debate: Peers return to their long march through the detail of the Elections Bill - with the fourth of five days of committee stage scrutiny, and a focus on the government's plans for Voter ID.