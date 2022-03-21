What's happening in Parliament on Monday?

Adjournment debate: Labour MP Paul Blomfield raises the findings of the inquest into the death of Jack Richie, a gambling addict who took his own life. He'll touch on the government's ongoing review of the Gambling Act. This is likely to be cross-party affair, with a number of MPs concerned about problem gambling likely to be present in the chamber. He's unlikely to be able to extract concrete promises from the government (probably in the form of culture minister Chris Philp) while the review is under way - but he will put down markers about the need for an NHS pathway for treatment of gambling addicts, to be funded by the industry, as well as pointing at the failures in the system that contributed to Jack's death. His parents are hoping to watch from the public gallery.