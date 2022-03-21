Police send over 100 questionnaires on No 10 parties
The Metropolitan Police has sent out over 100 questionnaires as it continues to investigate parties that took place in Downing Street while Covid restrictions were in place.
The force said it had now begun interviewing witnesses and may need to contact more over the gatherings.
The Met launched its investigation in January after a string of reports about lockdown parties across Whitehall.
It is formally investigating 12 events, including three the PM attended.
Boris Johnson has refused to say whether he was at another alleged event, said to have been held in his Downing Street flat.