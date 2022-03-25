Emily Benn: Tony Benn's granddaughter elected London councillor
The granddaughter of former Labour minister Tony Benn has been elected as a councillor in the City of London.
Emily Sophia Wedgewood Benn, standing as an independent, won a seat in Bread Street ward with 105 votes.
She previously stood unsuccessfully as an MP for Croydon South in 2014, and East Worthing and Shoreham in 2010.
Giles Shilson and Stephen Hodgson, both independents, finished with 84 and 60 votes respectively while Harini Iyengar of the Women's Equality Party was last.
Elsewhere in the Square Mile on Thursday three Labour candidates were elected in Cripplegate, including Frances Leach, who formerly worked for the ex-Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn.
Full results for the City of London Corporation elections, which are held ahead of the other local elections on 5 May, have been published here.
Ms Benn's grandfather became an MP in November 1950 and served in the cabinet under Harold Wilson and James Callaghan, while her father Stephen is a Viscount in the House of Lords.
Her uncle Hilary is the MP for Leeds Central.
